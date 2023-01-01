5 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Turkish liras

Convert AED to TRY at the real exchange rate

5 aed
37.35 try

1.00000 AED = 7.46910 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:54 UTC
AED to TRY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 TRY
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86661.056387.87841.435931.648920.9632518.4195
1GBP1.1539311.2188101.3971.656841.902591.1115321.2532
1USD0.94670.820479183.19451.35941.561040.9119517.4378
1INR0.01137940.009862180.0120210.016340.01876370.01096170.209603

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Turkish Lira
1 AED7.46910 TRY
5 AED37.34550 TRY
10 AED74.69100 TRY
20 AED149.38200 TRY
50 AED373.45500 TRY
100 AED746.91000 TRY
250 AED1867.27500 TRY
500 AED3734.55000 TRY
1000 AED7469.10000 TRY
2000 AED14938.20000 TRY
5000 AED37345.50000 TRY
10000 AED74691.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 TRY0.13389 AED
5 TRY0.66943 AED
10 TRY1.33885 AED
20 TRY2.67770 AED
50 TRY6.69425 AED
100 TRY13.38850 AED
250 TRY33.47125 AED
500 TRY66.94250 AED
1000 TRY133.88500 AED
2000 TRY267.77000 AED
5000 TRY669.42500 AED
10000 TRY1338.85000 AED