20 Turkish liras to Philippine pesos

Convert TRY to PHP at the real exchange rate

20 try
41.13 php

1.00000 TRY = 2.05662 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:5 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
Spend abroad without hidden fees

TRY to PHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 PHP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865551.050787.4761.44441.660.963518.8978
1GBP1.1553311.2139101.0631.668751.917851.1131721.8331
1USD0.951750.823791183.2551.37471.57990.91717.9859
1INR0.01143170.009894790.012011310.01651190.01897670.01101440.216034

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Philippine Peso
1 TRY2.05662 PHP
5 TRY10.28310 PHP
10 TRY20.56620 PHP
20 TRY41.13240 PHP
50 TRY102.83100 PHP
100 TRY205.66200 PHP
250 TRY514.15500 PHP
500 TRY1028.31000 PHP
1000 TRY2056.62000 PHP
2000 TRY4113.24000 PHP
5000 TRY10283.10000 PHP
10000 TRY20566.20000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Turkish Lira
1 PHP0.48623 TRY
5 PHP2.43117 TRY
10 PHP4.86234 TRY
20 PHP9.72468 TRY
50 PHP24.31170 TRY
100 PHP48.62340 TRY
250 PHP121.55850 TRY
500 PHP243.11700 TRY
1000 PHP486.23400 TRY
2000 PHP972.46800 TRY
5000 PHP2431.17000 TRY
10000 PHP4862.34000 TRY