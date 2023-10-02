20 Malaysian ringgits to Singapore dollars

Convert MYR to SGD at the real exchange rate

20 myr
5.80 sgd

1.00000 MYR = 0.28994 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:5 UTC
MYR to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 SGD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Singapore Dollar
1 MYR0.28994 SGD
5 MYR1.44970 SGD
10 MYR2.89940 SGD
20 MYR5.79880 SGD
50 MYR14.49700 SGD
100 MYR28.99400 SGD
250 MYR72.48500 SGD
500 MYR144.97000 SGD
1000 MYR289.94000 SGD
2000 MYR579.88000 SGD
5000 MYR1449.70000 SGD
10000 MYR2899.40000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 SGD3.44899 MYR
5 SGD17.24495 MYR
10 SGD34.48990 MYR
20 SGD68.97980 MYR
50 SGD172.44950 MYR
100 SGD344.89900 MYR
250 SGD862.24750 MYR
500 SGD1724.49500 MYR
1000 SGD3448.99000 MYR
2000 SGD6897.98000 MYR
5000 SGD17244.95000 MYR
10000 SGD34489.90000 MYR