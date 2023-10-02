1 Malaysian ringgit to Singapore dollars

Convert MYR to SGD at the real exchange rate

1 myr
0.29 sgd

1.00000 MYR = 0.28992 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:4 UTC
MYR to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 SGD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Singapore Dollar
1 MYR0.28992 SGD
5 MYR1.44959 SGD
10 MYR2.89919 SGD
20 MYR5.79838 SGD
50 MYR14.49595 SGD
100 MYR28.99190 SGD
250 MYR72.47975 SGD
500 MYR144.95950 SGD
1000 MYR289.91900 SGD
2000 MYR579.83800 SGD
5000 MYR1449.59500 SGD
10000 MYR2899.19000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 SGD3.44924 MYR
5 SGD17.24620 MYR
10 SGD34.49240 MYR
20 SGD68.98480 MYR
50 SGD172.46200 MYR
100 SGD344.92400 MYR
250 SGD862.31000 MYR
500 SGD1724.62000 MYR
1000 SGD3449.24000 MYR
2000 SGD6898.48000 MYR
5000 SGD17246.20000 MYR
10000 SGD34492.40000 MYR