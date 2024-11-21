250 Singapore dollars to Malaysian ringgits

Convert SGD to MYR at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = RM3.321 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:48
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

SGD to MYR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MYR
1 SGD to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.34593.3634
Low3.28263.2024
Average3.31193.2961
Change0.99%-1.23%
View full history

1 SGD to MYR stats

The performance of SGD to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.3459 and a 30 day low of 3.2826. This means the 30 day average was 3.3119. The change for SGD to MYR was 0.99.

The performance of SGD to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.3634 and a 90 day low of 3.2024. This means the 90 day average was 3.2961. The change for SGD to MYR was -1.23.

Track market ratesView SGD to MYR chart

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,9250.9511.5370.79284.5037.2414.463
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.05216,747.511.6160.83388.8677.6154.694
1 AUD0.65110,363.20.61910.51554.994.7122.904

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollars

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 SGD3.32075 MYR
5 SGD16.60375 MYR
10 SGD33.20750 MYR
20 SGD66.41500 MYR
50 SGD166.03750 MYR
100 SGD332.07500 MYR
250 SGD830.18750 MYR
500 SGD1,660.37500 MYR
1000 SGD3,320.75000 MYR
2000 SGD6,641.50000 MYR
5000 SGD16,603.75000 MYR
10000 SGD33,207.50000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Singapore Dollar
1 MYR0.30114 SGD
5 MYR1.50569 SGD
10 MYR3.01137 SGD
20 MYR6.02274 SGD
50 MYR15.05685 SGD
100 MYR30.11370 SGD
250 MYR75.28425 SGD
500 MYR150.56850 SGD
1000 MYR301.13700 SGD
2000 MYR602.27400 SGD
5000 MYR1,505.68500 SGD
10000 MYR3,011.37000 SGD