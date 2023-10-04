20 Malaysian ringgits to Pakistani rupees

Convert MYR to PKR at the real exchange rate

20 myr
1,202.58 pkr

1.00000 MYR = 60.12890 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:11 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MYR to PKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 PKR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866251.0483587.25041.43641.658910.964218.9678
1GBP1.154411.2102100.7211.658161.915021.1130721.8961
1USD0.953850.82631183.22641.370151.58240.919718.093
1INR0.01146130.009928460.012015410.01646290.01901320.01105060.217395

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Pakistani Rupee
1 MYR60.12890 PKR
5 MYR300.64450 PKR
10 MYR601.28900 PKR
20 MYR1202.57800 PKR
50 MYR3006.44500 PKR
100 MYR6012.89000 PKR
250 MYR15032.22500 PKR
500 MYR30064.45000 PKR
1000 MYR60128.90000 PKR
2000 MYR120257.80000 PKR
5000 MYR300644.50000 PKR
10000 MYR601289.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Malaysian Ringgit
1 PKR0.01663 MYR
5 PKR0.08315 MYR
10 PKR0.16631 MYR
20 PKR0.33262 MYR
50 PKR0.83154 MYR
100 PKR1.66309 MYR
250 PKR4.15773 MYR
500 PKR8.31545 MYR
1000 PKR16.63090 MYR
2000 PKR33.26180 MYR
5000 PKR83.15450 MYR
10000 PKR166.30900 MYR