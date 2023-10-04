5000 Turkish liras to Pakistani rupees

Convert TRY to PKR at the real exchange rate

5,000 try
51,670.50 pkr

1.00000 TRY = 10.33410 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:6 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
50+ currencies in one account

TRY to PKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 PKR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865551.050687.46771.444311.659980.963418.8961
1GBP1.1553311.2138101.0551.668671.917841.1130521.8314
1USD0.951850.823859183.2551.374751.580030.91717.986
1INR0.01143280.009895610.012011310.01651250.01897820.01101440.216035

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Pakistani Rupee
1 TRY10.33410 PKR
5 TRY51.67050 PKR
10 TRY103.34100 PKR
20 TRY206.68200 PKR
50 TRY516.70500 PKR
100 TRY1033.41000 PKR
250 TRY2583.52500 PKR
500 TRY5167.05000 PKR
1000 TRY10334.10000 PKR
2000 TRY20668.20000 PKR
5000 TRY51670.50000 PKR
10000 TRY103341.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Turkish Lira
1 PKR0.09677 TRY
5 PKR0.48384 TRY
10 PKR0.96767 TRY
20 PKR1.93535 TRY
50 PKR4.83837 TRY
100 PKR9.67674 TRY
250 PKR24.19185 TRY
500 PKR48.38370 TRY
1000 PKR96.76740 TRY
2000 PKR193.53480 TRY
5000 PKR483.83700 TRY
10000 PKR967.67400 TRY