10 Brazilian reais to Indian rupees

Convert BRL to INR at the real exchange rate

10 brl
161.32 inr

1.000 BRL = 16.13 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:57
1 EUR10.8531.06388.7581.4631.6460.97117.733
1 GBP1.17211.245104.0031.7141.9281.13820.779
1 USD0.9410.803183.5131.3771.5480.91416.686
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0160.0190.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Indian Rupee
1 BRL16.13160 INR
5 BRL80.65800 INR
10 BRL161.31600 INR
20 BRL322.63200 INR
50 BRL806.58000 INR
100 BRL1,613.16000 INR
250 BRL4,032.90000 INR
500 BRL8,065.80000 INR
1000 BRL16,131.60000 INR
2000 BRL32,263.20000 INR
5000 BRL80,658.00000 INR
10000 BRL161,316.00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Brazilian Real
1 INR0.06199 BRL
5 INR0.30995 BRL
10 INR0.61990 BRL
20 INR1.23980 BRL
50 INR3.09951 BRL
100 INR6.19901 BRL
250 INR15.49753 BRL
500 INR30.99505 BRL
1000 INR61.99010 BRL
2000 INR123.98020 BRL
5000 INR309.95050 BRL
10000 INR619.90100 BRL