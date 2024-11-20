Brazilian real to Indian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brazilian real to Indian rupees is currently 14.617 today, reflecting a -0.376% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brazilian real has remained relatively stable, with a -0.296% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brazilian real to Indian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 14.708 on 18-11-2024 and a low of 14.519 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a -0.667% decrease in value.