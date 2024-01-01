5,000 Indian rupees to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert INR to CNY at the real exchange rate

5,000 inr
427.77 cny

₹1.000 INR = ¥0.08555 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

INR to CNY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 INR to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08710.0872
Low0.08560.0856
Average0.08680.0868
Change-1.72%-1.51%
View full history

1 INR to CNY stats

The performance of INR to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0871 and a 30 day low of 0.0856. This means the 30 day average was 0.0868. The change for INR to CNY was -1.72.

The performance of INR to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0872 and a 90 day low of 0.0856. This means the 90 day average was 0.0868. The change for INR to CNY was -1.51.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.3870.9173.6730.7811.536278.91.327
1 CAD0.72110.6612.6480.5631.107201.0450.956
1 EUR1.0911.51414.0070.8521.676304.2941.447
1 AED0.2720.3780.2510.2130.41875.9330.361

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupees

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 INR0.08555 CNY
5 INR0.42777 CNY
10 INR0.85554 CNY
20 INR1.71107 CNY
50 INR4.27768 CNY
100 INR8.55535 CNY
250 INR21.38838 CNY
300 INR25.66605 CNY
500 INR42.77675 CNY
600 INR51.33210 CNY
1000 INR85.55350 CNY
2000 INR171.10700 CNY
5000 INR427.76750 CNY
10000 INR855.53500 CNY
25000 INR2,138.83750 CNY
50000 INR4,277.67500 CNY
100000 INR8,555.35000 CNY
1000000 INR85,553.50000 CNY
1000000000 INR85,553,500.00000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Indian Rupee
1 CNY11.68860 INR
5 CNY58.44300 INR
10 CNY116.88600 INR
20 CNY233.77200 INR
50 CNY584.43000 INR
100 CNY1,168.86000 INR
250 CNY2,922.15000 INR
500 CNY5,844.30000 INR
1000 CNY11,688.60000 INR
2000 CNY23,377.20000 INR
5000 CNY58,443.00000 INR
10000 CNY116,886.00000 INR