Indian rupee to Chinese yuan rmb exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indian rupee to Chinese yuan rmb is currently 0.086 today, reflecting a -0.591% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -1.209% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indian rupee to Chinese yuan rmb has fluctuated between a high of 0.087 on 30-07-2024 and a low of 0.085 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a -0.343% decrease in value.