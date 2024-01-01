20 Indian rupees to Chinese yuan rmb
Convert INR to CNY at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
|1 INR to CNY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0871
|0.0872
|Low
|0.0856
|0.0856
|Average
|0.0868
|0.0868
|Change
|-1.72%
|-1.51%
|View full history
1 INR to CNY stats
The performance of INR to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0871 and a 30 day low of 0.0856. This means the 30 day average was 0.0868. The change for INR to CNY was -1.72.
The performance of INR to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0872 and a 90 day low of 0.0856. This means the 90 day average was 0.0868. The change for INR to CNY was -1.51.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Indian rupees to Chinese yuan rmb
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current INR to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Indian rupees
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Chinese Yuan RMB
|1 INR
|0.08555 CNY
|5 INR
|0.42777 CNY
|10 INR
|0.85554 CNY
|20 INR
|1.71107 CNY
|50 INR
|4.27768 CNY
|100 INR
|8.55535 CNY
|250 INR
|21.38838 CNY
|300 INR
|25.66605 CNY
|500 INR
|42.77675 CNY
|600 INR
|51.33210 CNY
|1000 INR
|85.55350 CNY
|2000 INR
|171.10700 CNY
|5000 INR
|427.76750 CNY
|10000 INR
|855.53500 CNY
|25000 INR
|2,138.83750 CNY
|50000 INR
|4,277.67500 CNY
|100000 INR
|8,555.35000 CNY
|1000000 INR
|85,553.50000 CNY
|1000000000 INR
|85,553,500.00000 CNY
|Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Indian Rupee
|1 CNY
|11.68860 INR
|5 CNY
|58.44300 INR
|10 CNY
|116.88600 INR
|20 CNY
|233.77200 INR
|50 CNY
|584.43000 INR
|100 CNY
|1,168.86000 INR
|250 CNY
|2,922.15000 INR
|500 CNY
|5,844.30000 INR
|1000 CNY
|11,688.60000 INR
|2000 CNY
|23,377.20000 INR
|5000 CNY
|58,443.00000 INR
|10000 CNY
|116,886.00000 INR