20 노르웨이 크로네 → 덴마크 크로네

실제 환율로 NOK → DKK 변환

20 nok
13.24 dkk

1.00000 NOK = 0.66184 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
환율 노르웨이 크로네 / 덴마크 크로네
1 NOK0.66184 DKK
5 NOK3.30919 DKK
10 NOK6.61837 DKK
20 NOK13.23674 DKK
50 NOK33.09185 DKK
100 NOK66.18370 DKK
250 NOK165.45925 DKK
500 NOK330.91850 DKK
1000 NOK661.83700 DKK
2000 NOK1323.67400 DKK
5000 NOK3309.18500 DKK
10000 NOK6618.37000 DKK
환율 덴마크 크로네 / 노르웨이 크로네
1 DKK1.51095 NOK
5 DKK7.55475 NOK
10 DKK15.10950 NOK
20 DKK30.21900 NOK
50 DKK75.54750 NOK
100 DKK151.09500 NOK
250 DKK377.73750 NOK
500 DKK755.47500 NOK
1000 DKK1510.95000 NOK
2000 DKK3021.90000 NOK
5000 DKK7554.75000 NOK
10000 DKK15109.50000 NOK