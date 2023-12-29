10 Danish kroner to Norwegian kroner

Convert DKK to NOK at the real exchange rate

10 dkk
15.10 nok

1.00000 DKK = 1.50983 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:01
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869731.1050591.95181.464471.623760.92810518.7392
1 GBP1.1497811.2706105.7271.683861.867021.0671221.5466
1 USD0.90490.78703183.21051.325251.46940.8398516.9578
1 INR0.01087530.00945830.012017710.01592650.01765880.01009310.203794

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Norwegian Krone
1 DKK1.50983 NOK
5 DKK7.54915 NOK
10 DKK15.09830 NOK
20 DKK30.19660 NOK
50 DKK75.49150 NOK
100 DKK150.98300 NOK
250 DKK377.45750 NOK
500 DKK754.91500 NOK
1000 DKK1509.83000 NOK
2000 DKK3019.66000 NOK
5000 DKK7549.15000 NOK
10000 DKK15098.30000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Danish Krone
1 NOK0.66233 DKK
5 NOK3.31164 DKK
10 NOK6.62328 DKK
20 NOK13.24656 DKK
50 NOK33.11640 DKK
100 NOK66.23280 DKK
250 NOK165.58200 DKK
500 NOK331.16400 DKK
1000 NOK662.32800 DKK
2000 NOK1324.65600 DKK
5000 NOK3311.64000 DKK
10000 NOK6623.28000 DKK