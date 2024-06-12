Danish krone to Norwegian kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Danish krone to Norwegian kroner is currently 1.538 today, reflecting a 0.060% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Danish krone has remained relatively stable, with a -0.142% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Danish krone to Norwegian kroner has fluctuated between a high of 1.551 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 1.536 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.385% increase in value.