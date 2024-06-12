Danish krone to Norwegian kroner Historical Exchange Rates

Welcome to the Danish krone to Norwegian kroner history summary. This is the Danish krone (DKK) to Norwegian kroner (NOK) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of DKK and NOK historical data from 12-06-2019 to 12-06-2024.

1000 dkk
1537.56 nok

kr1.000 DKK = kr1.538 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 12 Jun 2024
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Danish krone to Norwegian kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Danish krone to Norwegian kroner is currently 1.538 today, reflecting a 0.060% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Danish krone has remained relatively stable, with a -0.142% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Danish krone to Norwegian kroner has fluctuated between a high of 1.551 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 1.536 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.385% increase in value.

Top currencies on 12 Juni 2024

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.07511.25190.842975299.3881.6254611.468289.7839
1 USD0.93025110.46710.78416278.51.5120610.668383.5199
1 SEK0.08887430.095537610.074918526.60720.1444581.019227.97928
1 GBP1.186271.2752513.34781355.1571.9282513.6044106.509

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.