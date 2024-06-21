500 루마니아 레우 → 싱가포르 달러

실제 환율로 RON → SGD 변환

500 ron
145.68 sgd

L1.000 RON = S$0.2914 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:11
환율 루마니아 레우 / 싱가포르 달러
1 RON0.29135 SGD
5 RON1.45676 SGD
10 RON2.91352 SGD
20 RON5.82704 SGD
50 RON14.56760 SGD
100 RON29.13520 SGD
250 RON72.83800 SGD
500 RON145.67600 SGD
1000 RON291.35200 SGD
2000 RON582.70400 SGD
5000 RON1,456.76000 SGD
10000 RON2,913.52000 SGD
환율 싱가포르 달러 / 루마니아 레우
1 SGD3.43227 RON
5 SGD17.16135 RON
10 SGD34.32270 RON
20 SGD68.64540 RON
50 SGD171.61350 RON
100 SGD343.22700 RON
250 SGD858.06750 RON
500 SGD1,716.13500 RON
1000 SGD3,432.27000 RON
2000 SGD6,864.54000 RON
5000 SGD17,161.35000 RON
10000 SGD34,322.70000 RON