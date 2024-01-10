브라질 헤알 → 캐나다 달러

실제 환율로 BRL → CAD 변환

1,000 brl
273.46 cad

1.00000 BRL = 0.27346 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:29
상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8614551.097291.08091.468051.637610.9336318.6374
1 GBP1.1608311.2737105.7331.704211.901041.0837821.6355
1 USD0.91140.785114183.01211.3381.492540.8509516.9863
1 INR0.01097930.009457830.012046410.01611810.01797980.01025090.204624

환율 비교

브라질 헤알 → 캐나다 달러 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 BRL을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 CAD을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 BRL → CAD 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 브라질 헤알 / 캐나다 달러
1 BRL0.27346 CAD
5 BRL1.36728 CAD
10 BRL2.73455 CAD
20 BRL5.46910 CAD
50 BRL13.67275 CAD
100 BRL27.34550 CAD
250 BRL68.36375 CAD
500 BRL136.72750 CAD
1000 BRL273.45500 CAD
2000 BRL546.91000 CAD
5000 BRL1367.27500 CAD
10000 BRL2734.55000 CAD
환율 캐나다 달러 / 브라질 헤알
1 CAD3.65691 BRL
5 CAD18.28455 BRL
10 CAD36.56910 BRL
20 CAD73.13820 BRL
50 CAD182.84550 BRL
100 CAD365.69100 BRL
250 CAD914.22750 BRL
500 CAD1828.45500 BRL
1000 CAD3656.91000 BRL
2000 CAD7313.82000 BRL
5000 CAD18284.55000 BRL
10000 CAD36569.10000 BRL