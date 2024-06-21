10 루마니아 레우 → 미국 달러

실제 환율로 RON → USD 변환

10 ron
2.15 usd

L1.000 RON = $0.2153 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:33
환율 루마니아 레우 / 미국 달러
1 RON0.21533 USD
5 RON1.07663 USD
10 RON2.15326 USD
20 RON4.30652 USD
50 RON10.76630 USD
100 RON21.53260 USD
250 RON53.83150 USD
500 RON107.66300 USD
1000 RON215.32600 USD
2000 RON430.65200 USD
5000 RON1,076.63000 USD
10000 RON2,153.26000 USD
환율 미국 달러 / 루마니아 레우
1 USD4.64412 RON
5 USD23.22060 RON
10 USD46.44120 RON
20 USD92.88240 RON
50 USD232.20600 RON
100 USD464.41200 RON
250 USD1,161.03000 RON
500 USD2,322.06000 RON
1000 USD4,644.12000 RON
2000 USD9,288.24000 RON
5000 USD23,220.60000 RON
10000 USD46,441.20000 RON