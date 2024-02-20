10 Romanian leus to US dollars

Convert RON to USD at the real exchange rate

10 ron
2.16 usd

1.00000 RON = 0.21641 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:34
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855811.077189.3661.454681.648830.9508218.3683
1 GBP1.1684811.25855104.4211.699731.92661.1110221.4627
1 USD0.92840.794565182.96911.350551.530810.8827517.0535
1 INR0.01118990.009576640.012052710.01627770.01845030.01063950.20554

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Romanian Leu / US Dollar
1 RON0.21641 USD
5 RON1.08203 USD
10 RON2.16407 USD
20 RON4.32814 USD
50 RON10.82035 USD
100 RON21.64070 USD
250 RON54.10175 USD
500 RON108.20350 USD
1000 RON216.40700 USD
2000 RON432.81400 USD
5000 RON1082.03500 USD
10000 RON2164.07000 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Romanian Leu
1 USD4.62093 RON
5 USD23.10465 RON
10 USD46.20930 RON
20 USD92.41860 RON
50 USD231.04650 RON
100 USD462.09300 RON
250 USD1155.23250 RON
500 USD2310.46500 RON
1000 USD4620.93000 RON
2000 USD9241.86000 RON
5000 USD23104.65000 RON
10000 USD46209.30000 RON