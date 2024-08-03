20 US dollars to Romanian leus

Convert USD to RON at the real exchange rate

20 usd
91.22 ron

$1.000 USD = L4.561 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

USD to RON conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 USD to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.61334.6600
Low4.54314.5431
Average4.57804.6014
Change-0.93%-1.37%
View full history

1 USD to RON stats

The performance of USD to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.6133 and a 30 day low of 4.5431. This means the 30 day average was 4.5780. The change for USD to RON was -0.93.

The performance of USD to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.6600 and a 90 day low of 4.5431. This means the 90 day average was 4.6014. The change for USD to RON was -1.37.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollars

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Romanian Leu
1 USD4.56084 RON
5 USD22.80420 RON
10 USD45.60840 RON
20 USD91.21680 RON
50 USD228.04200 RON
100 USD456.08400 RON
250 USD1,140.21000 RON
500 USD2,280.42000 RON
1000 USD4,560.84000 RON
2000 USD9,121.68000 RON
5000 USD22,804.20000 RON
10000 USD45,608.40000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / US Dollar
1 RON0.21926 USD
5 RON1.09629 USD
10 RON2.19258 USD
20 RON4.38516 USD
50 RON10.96290 USD
100 RON21.92580 USD
250 RON54.81450 USD
500 RON109.62900 USD
1000 RON219.25800 USD
2000 RON438.51600 USD
5000 RON1,096.29000 USD
10000 RON2,192.58000 USD