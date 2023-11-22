20 US dollars to Romanian leus

Convert USD to RON at the real exchange rate

20 usd
91.51 ron

1.00000 USD = 4.57568 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:20
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.06381830.1146880.001052670.0007049580.0006147420.005481310.0131948
1 INR15.669511.79710.01649470.01104630.009632690.08588940.206756
1 JPY8.719340.55645310.009178550.006146660.005360140.04779340.11505
1 CAD949.96960.6254108.9510.6696890.5839855.2070812.5347

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollars

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Romanian Leu
1 USD4.57568 RON
5 USD22.87840 RON
10 USD45.75680 RON
20 USD91.51360 RON
50 USD228.78400 RON
100 USD457.56800 RON
250 USD1143.92000 RON
500 USD2287.84000 RON
1000 USD4575.68000 RON
2000 USD9151.36000 RON
5000 USD22878.40000 RON
10000 USD45756.80000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / US Dollar
1 RON0.21855 USD
5 RON1.09274 USD
10 RON2.18547 USD
20 RON4.37094 USD
50 RON10.92735 USD
100 RON21.85470 USD
250 RON54.63675 USD
500 RON109.27350 USD
1000 RON218.54700 USD
2000 RON437.09400 USD
5000 RON1092.73500 USD
10000 RON2185.47000 USD