5000 Bulgarian levs to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert BGN to AED at the real exchange rate

5000 bgn
10272.45 aed

1.00000 BGN = 2.05449 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

How to convert Bulgarian levs to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 BGN2.05449 AED
5 BGN10.27245 AED
10 BGN20.54490 AED
20 BGN41.08980 AED
50 BGN102.72450 AED
100 BGN205.44900 AED
250 BGN513.62250 AED
500 BGN1027.24500 AED
1000 BGN2054.49000 AED
2000 BGN4108.98000 AED
5000 BGN10272.45000 AED
10000 BGN20544.90000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Bulgarian Lev
1 AED0.48674 BGN
5 AED2.43370 BGN
10 AED4.86740 BGN
20 AED9.73480 BGN
50 AED24.33700 BGN
100 AED48.67400 BGN
250 AED121.68500 BGN
500 AED243.37000 BGN
1000 AED486.74000 BGN
2000 AED973.48000 BGN
5000 AED2433.70000 BGN
10000 AED4867.40000 BGN