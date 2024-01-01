Facts Table for Maleisische ringgit (MYR)

The Malaysian ringgit, denoted by the symbol RM and currency code MYR, serves as Malaysia's official currency, divided into 100 sen (formerly referred to as cents). Issued by the Central Bank of Malaysia, it holds a significant position in the country's financial landscape.

Marking its debut on 12 June 1967, the Malaysian dollar, under the auspices of the newly established central bank, Bank Negara Malaysia, superseded the Malaya and British Borneo dollar. This transition largely retained the denomination structure of its forerunner, except for the exclusion of the $10,000 denomination, while maintaining the colour schemes of the former currency. In subsequent years, various modifications were implemented on both banknotes and coins, such as the introduction of the M$1 coin in 1967 and the discontinuation of RM500 and RM1,000 notes in 1996.