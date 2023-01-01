Indonesian Rupiah (IDR)

The rupiah is the official currency of Indonesia. The currency code for the rupiah is IDR and its symbol is Rp. Its currency conversion factor has 6 significant digits, and it is a fiat currency. Most printed bank notes depict ancient leaders of Indonesia, including two sultans. Notes are generally printed in monochromatic blues and reds.

 USD INR EUR SGD AUD CAD GBP HKD
From IDR0.00006 0.00535 0.00006 0.00009 0.00010 0.00009 0.00005 0.00050
To IDR15545.00000 186.82600 16930.80000 11554.60000 10095.70000 11315.70000 19357.40000 1991.97000

