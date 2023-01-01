Indonesian Rupiah (IDR)
The rupiah is the official currency of Indonesia. The currency code for the rupiah is IDR and its symbol is Rp. Its currency conversion factor has 6 significant digits, and it is a fiat currency. Most printed bank notes depict ancient leaders of Indonesia, including two sultans. Notes are generally printed in monochromatic blues and reds.
Currency name
Indonesian Rupiah
Currency symbol
Rp
IDR exchange rates
|USD
|INR
|EUR
|SGD
|AUD
|CAD
|GBP
|HKD
|From IDR
|0.00006
|0.00535
|0.00006
|0.00009
|0.00010
|0.00009
|0.00005
|0.00050
|To IDR
|15545.00000
|186.82600
|16930.80000
|11554.60000
|10095.70000
|11315.70000
|19357.40000
|1991.97000
