Facts Table for Indonesian rupia (IDR)

The official currency of Indonesia, known as the rupiah (symbol: Rp; currency code: IDR), is managed and issued by Bank Indonesia. Its name originates from the Sanskrit term for silver, "rupyakam" (रूप्यकम्). Additionally, Indonesians sometimes colloquially refer to the rupiah in coins as "perak", which translates to "silver" in Indonesian. The rupiah is subdivided into 100 cents (Indonesian: sen), yet due to significant inflation, coins and banknotes denominated in cents have become obsolete.

Introduced in 1946 by Indonesian nationalists striving for independence, this currency replaced a version of the Netherlands Indies gulden, which was put into circulation during the Japanese occupation in World War II. During its initial stages, the rupiah was utilised alongside other currencies, including a fresh iteration of the gulden introduced by the Dutch. Previously, the Riau Islands and the Indonesian segment of New Guinea (Irian Barat) had their distinct versions of the rupiah, but these were integrated into the national rupiah in 1964 and 1971, respectively (referred to as Riau rupiah and West Irian rupiah).