250 Chinese yuan rmb to Saudi riyals

Convert CNY to SAR at the real exchange rate

250 cny
130.85 sar

1.00000 CNY = 0.52340 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Saudi Riyal
1 CNY0.52340 SAR
5 CNY2.61698 SAR
10 CNY5.23395 SAR
20 CNY10.46790 SAR
50 CNY26.16975 SAR
100 CNY52.33950 SAR
250 CNY130.84875 SAR
500 CNY261.69750 SAR
1000 CNY523.39500 SAR
2000 CNY1046.79000 SAR
5000 CNY2616.97500 SAR
10000 CNY5233.95000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 SAR1.91060 CNY
5 SAR9.55300 CNY
10 SAR19.10600 CNY
20 SAR38.21200 CNY
50 SAR95.53000 CNY
100 SAR191.06000 CNY
250 SAR477.65000 CNY
500 SAR955.30000 CNY
1000 SAR1910.60000 CNY
2000 SAR3821.20000 CNY
5000 SAR9553.00000 CNY
10000 SAR19106.00000 CNY