1.00000 PKR = 0.19652 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:18
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Philippine Peso
1 PKR0.19652 PHP
5 PKR0.98261 PHP
10 PKR1.96522 PHP
20 PKR3.93044 PHP
50 PKR9.82610 PHP
100 PKR19.65220 PHP
250 PKR49.13050 PHP
500 PKR98.26100 PHP
1000 PKR196.52200 PHP
2000 PKR393.04400 PHP
5000 PKR982.61000 PHP
10000 PKR1965.22000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Pakistani Rupee
1 PHP5.08848 PKR
5 PHP25.44240 PKR
10 PHP50.88480 PKR
20 PHP101.76960 PKR
50 PHP254.42400 PKR
100 PHP508.84800 PKR
250 PHP1272.12000 PKR
500 PHP2544.24000 PKR
1000 PHP5088.48000 PKR
2000 PHP10176.96000 PKR
5000 PHP25442.40000 PKR
10000 PHP50884.80000 PKR