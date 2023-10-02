1 thousand Hong Kong dollars to Chinese yuan rmb
Convert HKD to CNY at the real exchange rate
How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Chinese yuan rmb
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
|Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
|100 HKD
|93.22950 CNY
|200 HKD
|186.45900 CNY
|300 HKD
|279.68850 CNY
|500 HKD
|466.14750 CNY
|1000 HKD
|932.29500 CNY
|2000 HKD
|1864.59000 CNY
|2500 HKD
|2330.73750 CNY
|3000 HKD
|2796.88500 CNY
|4000 HKD
|3729.18000 CNY
|5000 HKD
|4661.47500 CNY
|10000 HKD
|9322.95000 CNY
|20000 HKD
|18645.90000 CNY