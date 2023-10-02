500 Hong Kong dollars to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert HKD to CNY at the real exchange rate

500 hkd
466.15 cny

1.00000 HKD = 0.93229 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:19 UTC
HKD to CNY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 HKD → 0 CNY
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
100 HKD93.22950 CNY
200 HKD186.45900 CNY
300 HKD279.68850 CNY
500 HKD466.14750 CNY
1000 HKD932.29500 CNY
2000 HKD1864.59000 CNY
2500 HKD2330.73750 CNY
3000 HKD2796.88500 CNY
4000 HKD3729.18000 CNY
5000 HKD4661.47500 CNY
10000 HKD9322.95000 CNY
20000 HKD18645.90000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Hong Kong Dollar
1 CNY1.07262 HKD
5 CNY5.36310 HKD
10 CNY10.72620 HKD
20 CNY21.45240 HKD
50 CNY53.63100 HKD
100 CNY107.26200 HKD
250 CNY268.15500 HKD
500 CNY536.31000 HKD
1000 CNY1072.62000 HKD
2000 CNY2145.24000 HKD
5000 CNY5363.10000 HKD
10000 CNY10726.20000 HKD