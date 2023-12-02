5 Malaysian ringgits to Euros

Convert MYR to EUR at the real exchange rate

5 myr
0.98 eur

1.00000 MYR = 0.19659 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Euro
1 MYR0.19659 EUR
5 MYR0.98297 EUR
10 MYR1.96594 EUR
20 MYR3.93188 EUR
50 MYR9.82970 EUR
100 MYR19.65940 EUR
250 MYR49.14850 EUR
500 MYR98.29700 EUR
1000 MYR196.59400 EUR
2000 MYR393.18800 EUR
5000 MYR982.97000 EUR
10000 MYR1965.94000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Malaysian Ringgit
1 EUR5.08664 MYR
5 EUR25.43320 MYR
10 EUR50.86640 MYR
20 EUR101.73280 MYR
50 EUR254.33200 MYR
100 EUR508.66400 MYR
250 EUR1271.66000 MYR
500 EUR2543.32000 MYR
1000 EUR5086.64000 MYR
2000 EUR10173.28000 MYR
5000 EUR25433.20000 MYR
10000 EUR50866.40000 MYR