Singapore dollar to Polish zloty exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Polish zloty is currently 2.966 today, reflecting a 0.488% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.758% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Polish zloty has fluctuated between a high of 2.975 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 2.942 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 0.256% increase in value.