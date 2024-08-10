500 Brazilian reais to Polish zloty

Convert BRL to PLN at the real exchange rate

500 brl
359.26 pln

R$1.000 BRL = zł0.7185 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BRL to PLN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.72400.7753
Low0.68620.6862
Average0.70470.7327
Change-0.26%-7.33%
1 BRL to PLN stats

The performance of BRL to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7240 and a 30 day low of 0.6862. This means the 30 day average was 0.7047. The change for BRL to PLN was -0.26.

The performance of BRL to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7753 and a 90 day low of 0.6862. This means the 90 day average was 0.7327. The change for BRL to PLN was -7.33.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Polish Zloty
1 BRL0.71852 PLN
5 BRL3.59259 PLN
10 BRL7.18518 PLN
20 BRL14.37036 PLN
50 BRL35.92590 PLN
100 BRL71.85180 PLN
250 BRL179.62950 PLN
500 BRL359.25900 PLN
1000 BRL718.51800 PLN
2000 BRL1,437.03600 PLN
5000 BRL3,592.59000 PLN
10000 BRL7,185.18000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Brazilian Real
1 PLN1.39175 BRL
5 PLN6.95875 BRL
10 PLN13.91750 BRL
20 PLN27.83500 BRL
50 PLN69.58750 BRL
100 PLN139.17500 BRL
250 PLN347.93750 BRL
500 PLN695.87500 BRL
1000 PLN1,391.75000 BRL
2000 PLN2,783.50000 BRL
5000 PLN6,958.75000 BRL
10000 PLN13,917.50000 BRL