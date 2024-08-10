Brazilian real to Polish zloty exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brazilian real to Polish zloty is currently 0.719 today, reflecting a 0.590% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brazilian real has remained relatively stable, with a 4.640% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brazilian real to Polish zloty has fluctuated between a high of 0.720 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 0.676 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -1.121% decrease in value.