1.00000 CAD = 3.58325 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:49
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 CAD3.58325 BRL
5 CAD17.91625 BRL
10 CAD35.83250 BRL
20 CAD71.66500 BRL
50 CAD179.16250 BRL
100 CAD358.32500 BRL
250 CAD895.81250 BRL
500 CAD1791.62500 BRL
1000 CAD3583.25000 BRL
2000 CAD7166.50000 BRL
5000 CAD17916.25000 BRL
10000 CAD35832.50000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Canadian Dollar
1 BRL0.27908 CAD
5 BRL1.39538 CAD
10 BRL2.79076 CAD
20 BRL5.58152 CAD
50 BRL13.95380 CAD
100 BRL27.90760 CAD
250 BRL69.76900 CAD
500 BRL139.53800 CAD
1000 BRL279.07600 CAD
2000 BRL558.15200 CAD
5000 BRL1395.38000 CAD
10000 BRL2790.76000 CAD