100 Canadian dollars to Brazilian reais

Convert CAD to BRL at the real exchange rate

100 cad
358.21 brl

1.00000 CAD = 3.58210 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:50
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87141.088790.70451.491191.664550.9623518.7191
1 GBP1.1475811.2494104.0931.71131.910251.1043721.4822
1 USD0.918550.800384183.31451.36971.528940.8839517.194
1 INR0.01102480.009606780.012002710.01644010.01835140.01060980.206375

How to convert Canadian dollars to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 CAD3.58210 BRL
5 CAD17.91050 BRL
10 CAD35.82100 BRL
20 CAD71.64200 BRL
50 CAD179.10500 BRL
100 CAD358.21000 BRL
250 CAD895.52500 BRL
500 CAD1791.05000 BRL
1000 CAD3582.10000 BRL
2000 CAD7164.20000 BRL
5000 CAD17910.50000 BRL
10000 CAD35821.00000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Canadian Dollar
1 BRL0.27917 CAD
5 BRL1.39583 CAD
10 BRL2.79166 CAD
20 BRL5.58332 CAD
50 BRL13.95830 CAD
100 BRL27.91660 CAD
250 BRL69.79150 CAD
500 BRL139.58300 CAD
1000 BRL279.16600 CAD
2000 BRL558.33200 CAD
5000 BRL1395.83000 CAD
10000 BRL2791.66000 CAD