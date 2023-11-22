10 Canadian dollars to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert CAD to AED at the real exchange rate

10 cad
26.81 aed

1.00000 CAD = 2.68108 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:27
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.31450.91870.800482851.529057.1563555.5948
1 INR0.012002710.01102680.009607933.420770.01835280.08589560.667288
1 EUR1.088590.687810.8713310.2231.664377.7896960.5149
1 GBP1.24925104.0811.147711356.0361.910178.9400769.4518

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollars

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 CAD2.68108 AED
5 CAD13.40540 AED
10 CAD26.81080 AED
20 CAD53.62160 AED
50 CAD134.05400 AED
100 CAD268.10800 AED
250 CAD670.27000 AED
500 CAD1340.54000 AED
1000 CAD2681.08000 AED
2000 CAD5362.16000 AED
5000 CAD13405.40000 AED
10000 CAD26810.80000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Canadian Dollar
1 AED0.37298 CAD
5 AED1.86492 CAD
10 AED3.72983 CAD
20 AED7.45966 CAD
50 AED18.64915 CAD
100 AED37.29830 CAD
250 AED93.24575 CAD
500 AED186.49150 CAD
1000 AED372.98300 CAD
2000 AED745.96600 CAD
5000 AED1864.91500 CAD
10000 AED3729.83000 CAD