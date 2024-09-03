Singapore dollar to Indian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Indian rupees is currently 64.258 today, reflecting a 0.099% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.378% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Indian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 64.502 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 64.102 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 0.168% increase in value.