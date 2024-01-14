5 노르웨이 크로네 → 이스라엘 신 셰켈

실제 환율로 NOK → ILS 변환

5 nok
1.82 ils

1.00000 NOK = 0.36306 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8586451.0950590.72311.468131.63770.93360518.4659
1 GBP1.1646311.27535105.6611.709861.907351.087321.5064
1 USD0.913250.784098182.84841.34071.495550.8525516.8631
1 INR0.01102250.009464260.012070210.01618260.01805170.01029050.203542

환율 비교

환율 노르웨이 크로네 / 이스라엘 신 셰켈
1 NOK0.36306 ILS
5 NOK1.81530 ILS
10 NOK3.63060 ILS
20 NOK7.26120 ILS
50 NOK18.15300 ILS
100 NOK36.30600 ILS
250 NOK90.76500 ILS
500 NOK181.53000 ILS
1000 NOK363.06000 ILS
2000 NOK726.12000 ILS
5000 NOK1815.30000 ILS
10000 NOK3630.60000 ILS
환율 이스라엘 신 셰켈 / 노르웨이 크로네
1 ILS2.75436 NOK
5 ILS13.77180 NOK
10 ILS27.54360 NOK
20 ILS55.08720 NOK
50 ILS137.71800 NOK
100 ILS275.43600 NOK
250 ILS688.59000 NOK
500 ILS1377.18000 NOK
1000 ILS2754.36000 NOK
2000 ILS5508.72000 NOK
5000 ILS13771.80000 NOK
10000 ILS27543.60000 NOK