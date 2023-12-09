250 Chinese yuan rmb to Norwegian kroner

Convert CNY to NOK at the real exchange rate

250 cny
380.51 nok

1.00000 CNY = 1.52203 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Norwegian Krone
1 CNY1.52203 NOK
5 CNY7.61015 NOK
10 CNY15.22030 NOK
20 CNY30.44060 NOK
50 CNY76.10150 NOK
100 CNY152.20300 NOK
250 CNY380.50750 NOK
500 CNY761.01500 NOK
1000 CNY1522.03000 NOK
2000 CNY3044.06000 NOK
5000 CNY7610.15000 NOK
10000 CNY15220.30000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 NOK0.65702 CNY
5 NOK3.28509 CNY
10 NOK6.57018 CNY
20 NOK13.14036 CNY
50 NOK32.85090 CNY
100 NOK65.70180 CNY
250 NOK164.25450 CNY
500 NOK328.50900 CNY
1000 NOK657.01800 CNY
2000 NOK1314.03600 CNY
5000 NOK3285.09000 CNY
10000 NOK6570.18000 CNY