5 Polish zloty to Norwegian kroner

Convert PLN to NOK at the real exchange rate

5 pln
12.92 nok

1.00000 PLN = 2.58329 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Norwegian Krone
1 PLN2.58329 NOK
5 PLN12.91645 NOK
10 PLN25.83290 NOK
20 PLN51.66580 NOK
50 PLN129.16450 NOK
100 PLN258.32900 NOK
250 PLN645.82250 NOK
500 PLN1291.64500 NOK
1000 PLN2583.29000 NOK
2000 PLN5166.58000 NOK
5000 PLN12916.45000 NOK
10000 PLN25832.90000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Polish Zloty
1 NOK0.38710 PLN
5 NOK1.93551 PLN
10 NOK3.87103 PLN
20 NOK7.74206 PLN
50 NOK19.35515 PLN
100 NOK38.71030 PLN
250 NOK96.77575 PLN
500 NOK193.55150 PLN
1000 NOK387.10300 PLN
2000 NOK774.20600 PLN
5000 NOK1935.51500 PLN
10000 NOK3871.03000 PLN