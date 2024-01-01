Złotówka polska (PLN)
Złotówka jest oficjalną walutą Polski. Złoty jest najczęściej wymieniany na euro. Skrót złotego to PLN, natomiast symbol to 'zł'. Współczynnik konwersji złotego składa się z 6 cyfr. Jest to waluta fiducjarna.
Nazwa waluty
Złotówka polska
Symbol waluty
zł
Kursy wymiany PLN
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|INR
|CHF
|KRW
|NOK
|CZK
|Z PLN
|0.24829
|0.22895
|0.19548
|20.64340
|0.21439
|331.86400
|2.58789
|5.66778
|Na PLN
|4.02755
|4.36785
|5.11560
|0.04844
|4.66441
|0.00301
|0.38642
|0.17644
Strzeż się zaniżonych kursów wymiany walut.Banki i inne serwisy oferujące przelewy miedzynarodowe zwykle mają dodatkowe koszty, którymi obciążają klientów zaniżając kurs wymiany walut. Nasza sprytna technologia pozwala nam być bardziej efektywnymi, więc za każdym razem otrzymasz doskonały kurs wymiany walut.
|Nazwa
|Złoty polski (PLN)
|Symbol
|zł
|Mniejsza jednostka
|Grosz (1/100 of a Zloty)
|Symbol mniejszej jednostki
|gr
|Nominały banknotów
|zł10, zł20, zł50, zł100, zł200, zł500
|Nominały monet
|1, 2, 5, 10, 20, 50 groszy, zł1, zł2
|Bank Centralny
|Narodowy Bank Polski (NBP)
|Użytkownicy
|Polska
Facts Table for Złoty polski (PLN)
The Polish Zloty serves as Poland's official currency, with PLN as its currency code and zł as its symbol.
Derived from the Polish adjective 'golden' in its masculine form, the word złoty has a close connection to the guilder, while its subunit, the grosz, is rooted in the groschen, akin to the English term 'groat.' It officially entered circulation on 28 February 1919, replacing its precursor, the Polish marka, and began circulating in 1924. The exclusive entities authorised for the production of złoty coins and banknotes are the Polish Security Printing Works (PWPW), established in Warsaw on 25 January 1919, and Mennica Polska, founded in Warsaw on 10 February 1766.
Due to inflation in the early 1990s, the currency underwent a redenomination. Thus, on 1 January 1995, a revaluation occurred, where 10,000 old złoty (PLZ) equated to one new złoty (PLN). As a member of the European Union, Poland is bound to embrace the euro upon fulfilling specific criteria, although no definite timeline exists for meeting these conditions.
The official currency symbol, zł, is constructed from the lowercase z and ł, representing the initial letters of "złoty." This symbol lacks a single representation in the Unicode Standard, although it was previously present in Polish typewriters and computers. The subunit symbol, 'grosz,' is depicted as lowercase gr.
Polish Zloty and the European Union
Upon Poland's accession to the European Union in May 2004, one of the commitments involved eventually adopting the euro, contingent upon meeting requisite stability standards. While discussions about entering the Eurozone have been significant, amendments to article 227 of the Constitution of the Republic of Poland would be necessary beforehand. Public sentiment, reflected in recent surveys commissioned by the European Commission, indicates approximately 60% support for adopting the Euro.