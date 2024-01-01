10 thousand South African rand to Euros

Convert ZAR to EUR at the real exchange rate

10000 zar
490.76 eur

1.00000 ZAR = 0.04908 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.859411.096391.07551.46341.630310.9285118.4449
1 GBP1.1635911.2756105.9711.702731.896941.080421.4616
1 USD0.912150.783945183.07531.334851.48710.8469516.8247
1 INR0.01097990.009436560.012037310.0160680.01790060.0101950.202523

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Euro
1 ZAR0.04908 EUR
5 ZAR0.24538 EUR
10 ZAR0.49076 EUR
20 ZAR0.98151 EUR
50 ZAR2.45378 EUR
100 ZAR4.90756 EUR
250 ZAR12.26890 EUR
500 ZAR24.53780 EUR
1000 ZAR49.07560 EUR
2000 ZAR98.15120 EUR
5000 ZAR245.37800 EUR
10000 ZAR490.75600 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / South African Rand
1 EUR20.37670 ZAR
5 EUR101.88350 ZAR
10 EUR203.76700 ZAR
20 EUR407.53400 ZAR
50 EUR1018.83500 ZAR
100 EUR2037.67000 ZAR
250 EUR5094.17500 ZAR
500 EUR10188.35000 ZAR
1000 EUR20376.70000 ZAR
2000 EUR40753.40000 ZAR
5000 EUR101883.50000 ZAR
10000 EUR203767.00000 ZAR