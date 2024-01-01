1 South African rand to US dollars

Convert ZAR to USD at the real exchange rate

1 zar
0.05 usd

1.00000 ZAR = 0.05369 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURXOFAUDZMWMVRMXN
1 USD10.7846520.9132599.0091.4899825.9215.217516.8409
1 GBP1.2744511.16381763.4071.898933.033719.393921.4629
1 EUR1.095050.859251655.9451.631628.383716.663918.4416
1 XOF0.001669420.001309920.0015245210.002487410.04327150.02540450.0281146

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / US Dollar
1 ZAR0.05369 USD
5 ZAR0.26847 USD
10 ZAR0.53694 USD
20 ZAR1.07387 USD
50 ZAR2.68468 USD
100 ZAR5.36936 USD
250 ZAR13.42340 USD
500 ZAR26.84680 USD
1000 ZAR53.69360 USD
2000 ZAR107.38720 USD
5000 ZAR268.46800 USD
10000 ZAR536.93600 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / South African Rand
1 USD18.62420 ZAR
5 USD93.12100 ZAR
10 USD186.24200 ZAR
20 USD372.48400 ZAR
50 USD931.21000 ZAR
100 USD1862.42000 ZAR
250 USD4656.05000 ZAR
500 USD9312.10000 ZAR
1000 USD18624.20000 ZAR
2000 USD37248.40000 ZAR
5000 USD93121.00000 ZAR
10000 USD186242.00000 ZAR