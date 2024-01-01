South African rand to Surinamese dollars today

Convert ZAR to SRD at the real exchange rate

1,000 zar
1,714.30 srd

R1.000 ZAR = $1.714 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURXOFAUDZMWMVRMXN
1 USD10.7920.936613.9741.50525.91615.42118.329
1 GBP1.26211.181774.9271.932.7119.46323.134
1 EUR1.0680.8461655.9391.60827.68716.47519.582
1 XOF0.0020.0010.00210.0020.0420.0250.03

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Surinamese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to SRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Surinamese Dollar
1 ZAR1.71430 SRD
5 ZAR8.57150 SRD
10 ZAR17.14300 SRD
20 ZAR34.28600 SRD
50 ZAR85.71500 SRD
100 ZAR171.43000 SRD
250 ZAR428.57500 SRD
500 ZAR857.15000 SRD
1000 ZAR1,714.30000 SRD
2000 ZAR3,428.60000 SRD
5000 ZAR8,571.50000 SRD
10000 ZAR17,143.00000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / South African Rand
1 SRD0.58333 ZAR
5 SRD2.91665 ZAR
10 SRD5.83330 ZAR
20 SRD11.66660 ZAR
50 SRD29.16650 ZAR
100 SRD58.33300 ZAR
250 SRD145.83250 ZAR
500 SRD291.66500 ZAR
1000 SRD583.33000 ZAR
2000 SRD1,166.66000 ZAR
5000 SRD2,916.65000 ZAR
10000 SRD5,833.30000 ZAR