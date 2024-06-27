South African rand to Surinamese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for South African rand to Surinamese dollars is currently 1.714 today, reflecting a 0.923% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of South African rand has remained relatively stable, with a -1.742% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of South African rand to Surinamese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1.745 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 1.691 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.911% decrease in value.