Convert ZAR to BTN at the real exchange rate

South African rand to Bhutanese ngultrums today

1,000 zar
4,599.91 btn

R1.000 ZAR = Nu.4.600 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURXOFAUDZMWMVRMXN
1 USD10.7930.936614.2521.50525.91615.42118.322
1 GBP1.26211.181774.9711.89932.69719.45623.116
1 EUR1.0680.8461655.961.60727.67616.46819.566
1 XOF0.0020.0010.00210.0020.0420.0250.03

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 ZAR4.59991 BTN
5 ZAR22.99955 BTN
10 ZAR45.99910 BTN
20 ZAR91.99820 BTN
50 ZAR229.99550 BTN
100 ZAR459.99100 BTN
250 ZAR1,149.97750 BTN
500 ZAR2,299.95500 BTN
1000 ZAR4,599.91000 BTN
2000 ZAR9,199.82000 BTN
5000 ZAR22,999.55000 BTN
10000 ZAR45,999.10000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / South African Rand
1 BTN0.21740 ZAR
5 BTN1.08698 ZAR
10 BTN2.17396 ZAR
20 BTN4.34792 ZAR
50 BTN10.86980 ZAR
100 BTN21.73960 ZAR
250 BTN54.34900 ZAR
500 BTN108.69800 ZAR
1000 BTN217.39600 ZAR
2000 BTN434.79200 ZAR
5000 BTN1,086.98000 ZAR
10000 BTN2,173.96000 ZAR