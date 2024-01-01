Convert ZAR to NOK at the real exchange rate

South African rand to Norwegian kroner today

1,000 zar
587.38 nok

R1.000 ZAR = kr0.5874 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURXOFAUDZMWMVRMXN
1 USD10.7920.936614.0141.50425.91615.42118.327
1 GBP1.26211.181774.9161.89932.70719.46223.13
1 EUR1.0680.8461655.9511.60727.68616.47419.579
1 XOF0.0020.0010.00210.0020.0420.0250.03

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Norwegian Krone
1 ZAR0.58738 NOK
5 ZAR2.93691 NOK
10 ZAR5.87382 NOK
20 ZAR11.74764 NOK
50 ZAR29.36910 NOK
100 ZAR58.73820 NOK
250 ZAR146.84550 NOK
500 ZAR293.69100 NOK
1000 ZAR587.38200 NOK
2000 ZAR1,174.76400 NOK
5000 ZAR2,936.91000 NOK
10000 ZAR5,873.82000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / South African Rand
1 NOK1.70247 ZAR
5 NOK8.51235 ZAR
10 NOK17.02470 ZAR
20 NOK34.04940 ZAR
50 NOK85.12350 ZAR
100 NOK170.24700 ZAR
250 NOK425.61750 ZAR
500 NOK851.23500 ZAR
1000 NOK1,702.47000 ZAR
2000 NOK3,404.94000 ZAR
5000 NOK8,512.35000 ZAR
10000 NOK17,024.70000 ZAR