2000 South African rand to Norwegian kroner

Convert ZAR to NOK at the real exchange rate

2000 zar
1114.58 nok

1.00000 ZAR = 0.55729 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.859471.0954591.02741.463141.631470.9281918.4455
1 GBP1.1635111.2746105.9141.702421.898281.0799621.4621
1 USD0.912850.78456183.09591.335651.489310.8473516.8383
1 INR0.01098570.009441620.012034310.01607360.01792280.01019730.202637

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Norwegian Krone
1 ZAR0.55729 NOK
5 ZAR2.78646 NOK
10 ZAR5.57292 NOK
20 ZAR11.14584 NOK
50 ZAR27.86460 NOK
100 ZAR55.72920 NOK
250 ZAR139.32300 NOK
500 ZAR278.64600 NOK
1000 ZAR557.29200 NOK
2000 ZAR1114.58400 NOK
5000 ZAR2786.46000 NOK
10000 ZAR5572.92000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / South African Rand
1 NOK1.79439 ZAR
5 NOK8.97195 ZAR
10 NOK17.94390 ZAR
20 NOK35.88780 ZAR
50 NOK89.71950 ZAR
100 NOK179.43900 ZAR
250 NOK448.59750 ZAR
500 NOK897.19500 ZAR
1000 NOK1794.39000 ZAR
2000 NOK3588.78000 ZAR
5000 NOK8971.95000 ZAR
10000 NOK17943.90000 ZAR