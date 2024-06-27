South African rand to Norwegian kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for South African rand to Norwegian kroner is currently 0.587 today, reflecting a 0.949% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of South African rand has remained relatively stable, with a -0.284% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of South African rand to Norwegian kroner has fluctuated between a high of 0.590 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.579 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.707% decrease in value.