South African rand to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert ZAR to MRU at the real exchange rate

1,000 zar
2,170.17 mru

R1.000 ZAR = UM2.170 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:18
Top currencies

 USDGBPEURXOFAUDZMWMVRMXN
1 USD10.7920.936614.0251.50425.91615.42118.327
1 GBP1.26211.181774.9921.89832.7119.46323.131
1 EUR1.0680.8461655.9631.60727.68616.47419.578
1 XOF0.0020.0010.00210.0020.0420.0250.03

Conversion rates South African Rand / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 ZAR2.17017 MRU
5 ZAR10.85085 MRU
10 ZAR21.70170 MRU
20 ZAR43.40340 MRU
50 ZAR108.50850 MRU
100 ZAR217.01700 MRU
250 ZAR542.54250 MRU
500 ZAR1,085.08500 MRU
1000 ZAR2,170.17000 MRU
2000 ZAR4,340.34000 MRU
5000 ZAR10,850.85000 MRU
10000 ZAR21,701.70000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / South African Rand
1 MRU0.46079 ZAR
5 MRU2.30397 ZAR
10 MRU4.60794 ZAR
20 MRU9.21588 ZAR
50 MRU23.03970 ZAR
100 MRU46.07940 ZAR
250 MRU115.19850 ZAR
500 MRU230.39700 ZAR
1000 MRU460.79400 ZAR
2000 MRU921.58800 ZAR
5000 MRU2,303.97000 ZAR
10000 MRU4,607.94000 ZAR